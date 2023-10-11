KSAT Money Q&A: San Antonio Startup Week 2023 aims to ‘ignite innovation & build the future’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week 2023 aims to “ignite innovation and build the future” and will offer local entrepreneurs a chance to network in person and learn from industry experts during several days of panels, workshops and city-building events.

This year’s San Antonio Startup Week (SASW) will take place at different downtown locations -- including Geekdom, the Rand Building and Frost Tower -- between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.

Matthew Espinoza, program director of SASW, joined the KSAT Money Q&A to discuss all things Startup Week. Watch the entire video in the player above to learn more about what you can expect to see at this year’s SASW.

To register for 2023 San Antonio Startup Week and see the schedule of events and sessions, click here.