Best places to shop on Black Friday

People shop at Mall of America for Black Friday deals, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

So you’re looking for a good deal or two on Black Friday, but with so many ads and places to shop, where to actually spend your money can be a tough decision.

Knowing which retailers offer great deals compared to their normal prices can save you a lot of time and prevent buyer’s remorse.

So which stores offer the best discounts, and for which items?

WalletHub, a personal finance company, helps answer that question and helps consumers maximize their Black Friday savings.

The company recently surveyed over 4,300 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2024 Black Friday ad scans.

The stores offering the top deals are JCPenney, Belk and Macy’s. Here’s a quick look at some of the discounts:

JCPenney

JCPenney is the best place to shop on Black Friday, according to the WalletHub survey, because the retailer offers an average discount of 76.2%. This is the sixth time the retailer has earned the top spot in this report since 2014.

If you’re getting ready to get engaged, check out this eyepopping discount. You can buy an $18,749 diamond engagement ring for just $3,799. In addition to significant markdowns on jewelry and apparel, JCPenney has great deals on appliances, offering savings of 58.5% on average.

Belk

Belk is the second-best Black Friday retailer, according to the survey.

While the only physical location in the San Antonio area is in New Braunfels, you can still take advantage of deals online.

Belt is offering an average of 72.7% off your purchases.

Categories to shop for at Belt include jewelry, apparel, TVs, digital cameras and electric shavers.

Macy’s

Macy’s has the third-best Black Friday discounts this year, saving shoppers an average of 57.1% and as much as 85% on certain items. The store’s best deals by far are on jewelry, which will be 70% off on average.

Macy’s is also known for its furniture selection, and that’s the second-best product category for Macy’s Black Friday discounts, with items marked down by an average of 52.6%, according to the survey.

Below is a list of the average Black Friday discounts being offered by top retailers:

JCPenney: 76.20%

Belk: 72.68%

Macy’s: 57.13%

Kohl’s: 43.55%

Walmart: 37.75%

The Home Depot: 32.43%

Amazon: 32.05%

BJ’s: 28.86%

Target: 28.65%

Best Buy: 28.43%

Newegg: 20.65%

Dell: 19.36%

Costco: 18.27%

To read more about the survey, click here.