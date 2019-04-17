68º

KSAT Money: How to dispute errors on your credit report

SAN ANTONIO – There are those people who check their credit reports often and those who look at them once a year, but no matter what type of person you are, everyone is prone to finding errors on their credit report.

Imagine looking at your credit report only to find a big mistake. It can be pretty scary to see. But all consumers are able to dispute those errors by reporting them quickly and correctly.

First, determine where you'll need to send your letter of dispute. You'll have to send it to the credit reporting agencies, such as Equifax, Experian or Transunion.

You'll also need to send your letter to the information provider, such as the bank, credit card company or other organization that provided inaccurate information to the credit reporting agency.

The Fair Credit Reporting Act requires that both the credit reporting agency and information provider correct any inaccurate or incomplete information on your credit report.

Consumers with errors that have not been fixed even after disputing them in writing should file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Click here for a sample dispute letter, and for detailed instructions on how to report errors in your credit report, click here.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Valerie Gomez is lead video editor and graphic artist for KSAT Explains. She began her career in 2014 and has been with KSAT since 2017. She helped create KSAT’s first digital-only newscast in 2018, and her work on KSAT Explains and various specials have earned her a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media and multiple Emmy nominations.

