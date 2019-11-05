San Antonio officer fired for using N-word gets job back

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officer Tim Garcia, who was fired in January for using the N-word multiple times during the arrest of a black man, has been given his job back, a spokesperson with SAPD confirmed Tuesday.

The spokesperson told KSAT that an arbitrator awarded Garcia his job back, reducing his termination to a 10-month suspension.

Veteran SAPD officer fired over use of racial slur, vulgar language in arrest

SAPD Chief William McManus had argued for the indefinite suspension to stand during a two-day arbitration hearing in July.

"I stand by my decision to indefinitely suspend Garcia. This kind of behavior erodes the trust and legitimacy that the community places in the San Antonio Police Department. With respect to the arbitrators decision, Garcia will be reinstated after completing the return to duty process," said McManus.

A previous report from KSAT details the incident, which occurred July 14, 2018, including audio from Garcia's body worn camera.

San Antonio officer who repeatedly used N-word while arresting black man asks for job back

Morris Munoz, one of Garcia's attorneys, said that media pressure was the reason Garcia was fired, and that McManus, who has the final say on SAPD disciplinary actions, couldn't justify any lesser punishment to the media.

"A two day hearing was conducted by both parties in front of an arbitrator to hear the evidence and facts. Based upon the totality of relevant facts and circumstances found there was 'just cause' for a lesser suspension, not an indefinite suspension. From the beginning Officer Garcia has been remorseful and respects the decision of the arbitrator," Michael Helle, president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, told KSAT in a statement.

Garcia will be required to complete some retraining before his new assignment is decided, the spokesperson said.