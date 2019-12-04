Map details where hate groups are in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Hate groups are still active in nearly every state in America, according to a map from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

There are 1,020 active hate groups in the country, including 73 in Texas and at least four based in San Antonio.

The SPLC, a nonprofit focusing on legal advocacy and civil rights, documented 103 more groups than the group counted in July 2018, when KSAT last reported on this story.

Those numbers include 18 more hate groups in Texas, compared to July 2018.

The SPLC compiled the list using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports.

The hate groups listed on the site are:

Faith and Heritage - White Nationalist (Killeen)

Voice for Men - Male Supremacy (Houston)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Austin)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Austin)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Austin)

Free American - White Nationalist (Big Spring)

G416 Patriots - Anti-Muslim (Boerne)

Power of Prophecy - General Hate (Austin)

Southern National Congress - Neo-Confederate (Texas)

Atomwaffen Division - Neo-Nazi (Statewide)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (San Antonio)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (Austin)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (San Antonio)

CarolynYeager.net - Holocaust Denial (Kerrville)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK - (Gatesville)

New Black Panther Party - Black Separatist (Houston)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Houston)

Conservative Republicans of Texas - Anti-LGBT (Houston)

League of the South - Neo-Confederate (San Antonio)

Stop the Islamization of the World - Anti-Muslim (Houston)

The Creativity Alliance - Neo-Nazi (Gladewater)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (Houston)

New Black Panther Party For Self Defense - Black Nationalist (Houston)

Black Riders Liberation Party - Black Nationalist (Houston)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Houston)

Asatru Folk Assembly - General Hate (Texas)

American Freedom Party - White Nationalist (Granbury)

East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire - KKK (Venus)

Great Millstone - Black Nationalist (Dallas)

League of the South - Neo-Confederate (Point Blank)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Fort Worth)

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Texas)

Identity Dixie - Neo-Confederate (Texas)

Hatreon - General Hate (Austin)

Identity Evropa - White Nationalist (Texas)

Great Millstone - Black Nationalist (Houston)

Great Millstone - Black Nationalist (San Antonio)

Mass Resistance - Anti- LGBT (Fort Worth)

Stedfast Baptist Church - Anti-LGBT (Fort Worth)

Mountains of Israel - Black Nationalist (Houston)

Midland Hammerskins - Racist Skinhead (Texas)

Bureau on American Islamic Relations - Anti-Muslim (Irving)

Patriot Front - White Nationalist (Texas)

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim (Dallas)

Traditionalist Worker Party - White Nationalist (Dallas)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Dallas)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Dallas)

Probe Ministries - Anti-LGBT (Plano)

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge - Black Separatist (Fort Worth)

United Klans of America - KKK (Texas)

Soldiers of Odin - Anti-Muslim (Texas)

Vinlanders Social Club - Racist Skinhead (Texas)

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge - Black Separatist (Houston)

White Lives Matter - White Nationalist (Texas)

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance - General Hate (Texas)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK - (Texas)

National Socialist Movement - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Aryan Renaissance Society - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Concerned Christian Citizens - Anti-LGBT (Temple)

American Vanguard - White Nationalist (Texas)

Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Quinlan)

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Flint)

Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity - Christian Identity (Livingston)

National Socialist Legion - Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (Gladewater)

Onebody In Yahawashi - Black Nationalist (Dallas)

ISD Records - Hate Music (Denison)

Daily Stormer - Neo-Nazi (Wichita Falls)

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist (Corpus Christi)

United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - (New Boston)

Nation of Islam - Black Separatist (Fort Worth)

Repent Amarillo - General Hate (Amarillo)

Tom Brown Ministries - Anti-LGBT (El Paso)

View the map here.