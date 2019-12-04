Texas construction worker buried alive, dies after trench collapse

GREGORY, Texas – One construction worker is dead and two others are injured following a trench collapse around noon on Tuesday at a construction site in Gregory.

Workers were digging using a backhoe when the collapse occurred, burying a 36-year-old man alive, according to KRIS.

A second man was partially buried by the collapse and a third man was injured after jumping in to rescue the two workers that were trapped.

Map details where hate groups are in Texas

The worker who was partially trapped and the worker who jumped in to help him are expected to be OK.

Gregory police chief Tony Cano told KRIS the man who died went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead after being taken to the Northshore Emergency Center in Portland, near Corpus Christi.