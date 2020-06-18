Catfish are regularly stocked for fishing in these Texas lakes, ponds

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of catfish are expected to be stocked in neighborhood lakes across Texas through Nov. 1 as part of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program.

TPWD has been stocking catfish regularly at San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond since early May.

During the 2019 catfish season, Southside Lions Park was stocked with more catfish than any other lake in the program.

“Due to factors relating to COVID-19, the exact stocking dates and times for each individual NFP site are not published and are subject to change at any time,” according to TPWD’s website.

The program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

Sites open for fishing will be stocked every other week, according to TPWD.

The sites expected to be stocked regularly, according to TPWD, are:

Amarillo - Medical Center South

Austin - Bullfrog Pond

Austin - Kingfisher Lake

College Station - Central Park Pond #1

Dallas/Fort Worth - Greenbriar Park (Fort Worth)

Dallas/Fort Worth - Hurst Chisholm Park

Dallas/Fort Worth - Lakeside Park (Duncanville)

Dallas/Fort Worth - Mesquite City Lake

Dallas/Fort Worth - South Lakes Park South Pond (Denton)

Houston - Burke-Crenshaw Lake

Houston - Mary Jo Peckham Park

Houston - Herman Little Pond

Houston - Missouri City C.P.L.

San Angelo - Oakes Street

San Antonio - Miller’s Pond

San Antonio - Southside Lions Park

Waco - Buena Vista Park Lake

Wichita Falls - South Weeks

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger can fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

“Stocking continues every two weeks through the month of July," TPWD spokesperson Kirk McDonnell told KSAT. "No stocking takes place in August but resumes in September and goes until early November.”

Officials with TPWD remind anglers of the following while fishing this season: