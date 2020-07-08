SpaceX Starlink satellite launch canceled due to weather concerns

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – UPDATE: SpaceX has canceled its latest attempt to launch its Starlink satellites, citing weather concerns.

The liftoff was scheduled for 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, but the cancellation order was made just minutes before.

The next scheduled attempt to launch could be Friday, WKMG-TV in Florida reports.

(Original Story)

SpaceX is scheduled to launch Starlink satellites from a Falcon 9 Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center.

Delays and cancellations, however, are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The launch reportedly will be the 10th mission in support of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

