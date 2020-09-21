Texas paid $300 million in unclaimed property claims over last year. Check to see if you are owed.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Comptroller recently announced that more than $300 million has been paid in unclaimed property claims for FY 2020.

“The $300 million represents more than 777,000 properties returned to their rightful owners,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “It’s a testament to the hard-working folks in our Unclaimed Property Division who are performing with distinction despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bexar County had more than $221 million in unclaimed cash and property at the end of FY 2019, according to records provided by the Texas comptroller, and more than $218 million of it is in San Antonio.

People with San Antonio addresses have $218,659,717.27 in unclaimed property, according to a spokesperson for the comptroller’s office.

“I encourage all Texans to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property," said Hegar.

The comptroller’s office sent KSAT a list of cities in Bexar County in March with the amount of unclaimed cash in each city at the end of the office’s fiscal year which was Aug. 31, 2019.

Here’s the breakdown of March numbers (San Antonio’s has been updated as of July 31):

ADKINS $475,839.40

ALAMO HEIGHTS $83,484.24

ATASCOSA $474,718.61

BALCONES HEIGHTS $24,182.73

BROOKS CITY-BASE $484.00

CAMP BULLIS $171.54

CASTLE HILLS $30,668.80

CHINA GROVE $14,982.33

CONVERSE $2,479,343.98

ELMENDORF $509,247.14

FORT SAM HOUSTON $187,796.01

GREY FOREST $951.15

HELOTES $2,078,278.08

HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,314.59

HOLLYWOOD PARK $41,730.97

KIRBY $102,837.20

LACKLAND AFB $193,449.65

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $335.66

LEON SPRINGS $1,158.47

LEON VALLEY $121,035.17

LIVE OAK $797,138.54

LOSOYA $2.01

MACDONA $23,864.88

MARTINEZ $5.00

OLMOS PARK $26,449.81

RANDOLPH AFB $22,975.06

RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42

SAN ANTONIO $218,659,717.27

SHAVANO PARK $417,148.68

SOMERSET $342,368.43

ST. HEDWIG $295.03

STONE OAK $11.21

TERRELL HILLS $34,211.81

TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20

UNIVERSAL CITY $1,983,504.09

VON ORMY $494,518.41

WINDCREST $504,879.41

TOTAL $221,348,516.89

Records for FY 2020 have been requested and will be published once they become available.

If you think you might have unclaimed cash you can search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274(CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, meaning there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim. According to officials at the Comptroller’s office, Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners since the unclaimed property program began in 1962.

In FY 2019, Texas paid out $307,799,242.35 in unclaimed property and as of July 31 Texas has paid out $264,659,040.64 for FY 2020, which ended Aug. 31.

