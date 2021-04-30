Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man from Castle Hills

The Castle Hills Police Department is looking for 74-year-old Mark Zubrod.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – The Castle Hills Police Department is looking for a missing 74-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Mark Zubrod is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 220 pounds.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. His hair is bald on top with blonde hair on bottom.

Zubrod was last seen at noon yesterday on Zornia Drive in Castle Hills in a silver 2012 GMC 1500 with the Texas license plate 13420DV.

Officials said Zubrod is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Zubrod is asked to call the Castle Hills Police Department at 210-342-2341.