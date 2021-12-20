52º

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dead at 53

Marín had been hospitalized earlier in December

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Carlos Marin of Il Divo performs at Dolby Theatre on December 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images) (Timothy Norris, 2018 Timothy Norris)

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died at the age of 53.

The pop-opera group made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Marín had been hospitalized earlier this month but the nature of his hospitalization wasn’t disclosed.

“Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” said band officials on Dec. 16.

On Dec. 10, the band announced that they were rescheduling all the remaining dates for the 2021 UK tour until December 2022.

Simon Cowell, who helped found Il Divo in 2003, shared his thoughts on Marín’s passing Sunday, saying in part “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away.”

Il Divo is inviting fans to celebrate Marín’s life by sharing memories of the late singer with the hashtag #CarlosMarinForever.

