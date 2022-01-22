54º

Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Sunday for locals

Locals days offer steep discounts on zoo admission

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Locals who are wanting to enjoy a nice day outdoors can spend time at the San Antonio Zoo for a discounted admission.

Admission is regularly $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Sunday, January 23.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upcoming locals day events are:

  • February 11, 2022
  • March 25, 2022
  • April 14, 2022
  • May 23, 2022

