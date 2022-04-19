Car seat trade-in program is back at Target

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for Target’s car seat trade-in program, which means you can trade your old car seats for a coupon that will let you save money on new gear — and this year, you can use it twice.

Target’s trade-in event kicked off Monday and runs through April 30.

Consumers can trade in old car seats at Target stores for a 20% coupon toward a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear, according to Target.

All Target stores are participating, with the exception of small-format stores. Check to see if your local Target is participating.

Since the program launched in April 2016, more than 25.4 million pounds of car seat material has been recycled.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products, such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding.

Infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged, all qualify for the trade-in coupon.

Signs will be placed near the car seat drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile devices into their Target Circle app.

After you scan the code, a 20% off coupon will appear in your Target Circle account. This coupon can be redeemed twice.

Coupons must be used by May 14 and they can be used in-store on online.

The 20% off coupons can also be combined with other eligible offers.

