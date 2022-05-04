Planet Fitness offers free gym memberships for teens this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Are you teens looking for something to do this summer? They can work out with their friends for free at Planet Fitness.

The gym is offering all teens a free membership from May 16 through Aug. 31 to encourage physical and mental wellness.

Anyone between the ages of 14 and 19 can sign up online or at any of the 2,200 Planet Fitness locations. Teens under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver allowing them to work out alone.

Planet Fitness first launched the program in 2019, but officials said the benefits of exercise are as important as ever in the wake of a pandemic.

“Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer of Planet Fitness, in a press release.

The gym is offering other incentives for teens. Anyone who signs up under Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass will be entered into the Planet Fitness Scholarship Sweepstakes. At the end of the summer, the gym will award one $500 scholarship in each state and one $5,000 grand prize.

Teens will only be allowed to work out at the center where they initially sign up.

