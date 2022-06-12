Toby Keith says he’s been battling stomach cancer

File Photo: Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in June, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Country singer Toby Keith announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has been undergoing treatment.

Keith, who rose to fame in the early 90s with his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” released his nineteenth studio album last year entitled “Peso in my Pocket.”

The country singer said he’s spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“So far, so good,” Keith said. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Keith said he’s looking forward to spending time with his family, but assured fans that he will see them “sooner than later.”

