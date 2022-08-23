NASA shares sound emitted from black hole 250 lightyears away

SAN ANTONIO – NASA scientists shared audio with the public Tuesday that proves your screams can be heard from space.

On Sunday, NASA’s Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip that captured sounds emitted from a supermassive black hole over 250 million light years away from Earth.

NASA’s Exoplanets scientists are dedicated to “looking for planets and life beyond our solar system.”

The Exoplanets shared the sound along with a statement, clarifying that the sound was “gas.”

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel,” the agency tweeted. “A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound. Here, it’s amplified and mixed with other data to hear a black hole.”

Users across social media shared their thoughts on the sound. Some are amazed, while others are terrified.