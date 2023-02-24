Bodycam footage shows arrest of Florida shooting suspect accused of killing 3 people, including news reporter

Arrest of triple-murder suspect Keith Moses | This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office released police bodycam video Thursday of the arrest of the triple-murder suspect accused of killing three people including a television news reporter in Orlando this week.

Keith Moses, 19, was arrested Wednesday and accused of killing 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons. Two other victims were injured in the shootings, including news photographer Jesse Walden and the mother of the 9-year-old girl.

A condensed and edited video of the arrest, which removes profanity, can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

It shows Moses yelling “they killing me” and “let me go” multiple times as sheriff’s office deputies place him in handcuffs.

In a Facebook post, OCSO stated that deputies found a weapon in Moses’ pocket.

One deputy uses a knife to cut the fabric of Moses’ pants, pulls a gun out of Moses’ pocket and tells the other arresting deputies that the weapon is still hot.

During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff John Mina said the gun that was found on Moses was a Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun.

Moses was taken to a nearby hospital following the arrest after saying he couldn’t breathe.

KSAT sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that Moses struggled with hospital staff and deputies and had to be subdued.

According to WKMG, Moses then pretended to sleep through an interview after he was taken to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mina characterized the shootings Wednesday as random acts of violence, the Associated Press reported.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in the initial shooting that killed Nathacha Augustin. More charges are expected.

Moses has a lengthy criminal history and has previously faced charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft, WKMG reported.

The fully released video of the arrest can be seen on the WKMG website.

