Lotto Texas prize on Wednesday is game’s largest jackpot in more than 12 years

SAN ANTONIO – The top prize for Lotto Texas has grown into the game’s largest jackpot in more than 12 years after 76 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The current estimated jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday is $53.5 million, with an estimated cash value of $33.1 million.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing.

“We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010,” said executive director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief.

In order to win the jackpot, lottery players must match six numbers.

Each play for Lotto Texas costs $1. Gamblers can also utilize the add-on feature for $1 more per play to increase the chance of winning a non-jackpot prize up to $10,000. Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

“As excitement for this jackpot prize increases, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” Grief said.

According to Lottery Post, the Lotto Texas jackpot drawing for Wednesday is currently the fourth largest lottery prize in the world. Mega Millions is the biggest as of Tuesday.