Watch motor home overturn on highway after driver veers into truck

RV passengers suffered minor injuries in the wreck on an Oregon highway

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A motor home overturned on an Oregon highway last week after veering into a truck and the subsequent crash was caught on camera.

Oregon State Police said the driver of the RV, a 35-year-old Virginia man, was ticketed for an unlawful lane change for colliding with the truck at mile marker 177 on Interstate 84 outside Pendleton.

Battle suffered minor injuries along with the other four RV passengers — a 40-year-old woman and three children, ages 16, 14, and 2.

The truck driver was uninjured, police said.

Officers told Storyful it was “very fortunate” that those involved in the incident received only minor injuries.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

