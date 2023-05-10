Watch motor home overturn on highway after driver veers into truck

A motor home overturned on an Oregon highway last week after veering into a truck and the subsequent crash was caught on camera.

Oregon State Police said the driver of the RV, a 35-year-old Virginia man, was ticketed for an unlawful lane change for colliding with the truck at mile marker 177 on Interstate 84 outside Pendleton.

Battle suffered minor injuries along with the other four RV passengers — a 40-year-old woman and three children, ages 16, 14, and 2.

The truck driver was uninjured, police said.

Officers told Storyful it was “very fortunate” that those involved in the incident received only minor injuries.

