Video shows baby elephant being rescued from well as mother watches close by

It’s good news for a baby elephant and her mother — the pint-sized pachyderm was rescued from a well earlier this week and the incident was caught on video.

The baby elephant fell into a two-meter-deep well at the Chatrium golf course in Chanthaburi, Thailand on Monday morning.

Volunteers and staff members from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary used machinery to dig around the well and free the baby elephant, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Video of the rescue, obtained from Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

