Video shows wranglers ‘comparable to the cast of Yellowstone’ lasso steer on highway

An escaped steer that was on the loose for weeks in Michigan is back in its pasture after being captured on a Detroit-area freeway Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District, “a team of wranglers comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of Yellowstone attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Road.”

MSP officials said the wranglers were on the shoulder of I-75 with horses and four-wheelers when they attempted to capture the suspect bovine but they were unsuccessful.

The escaped steer managed to enter the northbound lanes of the highway as it was chased by the lasso-wielding wranglers.

The video in the media player at the top of this article shows a wrangler as he lassos the steer while another wrangler cuts off the bovine using a four-wheeler.

“Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” MSP officials said.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the steer’s name is Lester. The paper reported that he has been on the loose since April.

