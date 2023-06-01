74º

Watch sea lion with deep plastic wound return to the wild after recovery 🦭

Seal had deep wound on his neck from a plastic strap typically used in industrial packaging

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A sea lion that was wounded by industrial plastic was returned to sea in Argentina on May 30, after spending three weeks in recovery. The Mundo Marino Foundation, based in San Clemente del Tuyu, said the young male was found on May 11 with a deep wound on its neck from a plastic strap typically used in industrial packaging.

The Mundo Marino Foundation said the young male was found on May 11 with a deep wound on his neck from a plastic strap typically used in industrial packaging, Storyful reported.

“The wound healed very quickly after the series of dressings that we carried out on it. Along with the fact that he showed a good attitude and maintained a good body condition, the little sea lion showed that he was already fit to return to the sea,” said Bianca Mancini, a veterinarian from the Mundo Marino Educational Park and the Mundo Marino Foundation.

The seal was given antibiotics and anti-anemics before being released into the sea in Argentina.

Foundation members also released two other animals along with the seal. A second seal can be seen in the video being released with the first.

