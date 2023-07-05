Dramatic video: Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescues woman from burning car

CANDLER COUNTY, Georgia – A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia rushed to save a woman from a burning car after she crashed into a wooded area off a highway.

The dramatic rescue was captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera. You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article.

The video shows Candler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashleigh Taylor responding to a call for a crash and then discovering the vehicle was on fire.

The deputy ran through some brush, broke the driver’s side window and removed the driver from the car as flames got closer. The driver was not able to communicate whether anyone else was in the car, so the deputy raced to the passenger side and broke another window to check.

Another driver stopped and helped the deputy carry the woman away from the burning vehicle as firefighters were called to the scene.