Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man

Officials said Juan Carrillo is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 78-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Juan Carrillo is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen around 11 a.m. on July 4 in the 700 block of CR 6851 in Lytle, Texas.

Officials said Carrillo is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue dress pants. black shoes and a silver watch with a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen Carrillo is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.