95º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

News

Photos show car wedged into second story of home following crash, driver hospitalized

Car flew into second story of Pennsylvania home

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Video, Trending

A driver in Pennsylvania somehow managed to crash their car into the second story of a home earlier this week.

Junction Fire Company crews arrived at the scene minutes after the crash occurred Monday evening in Decatur Township.

Photos from the scene, which can be viewed in the media player above, show the car lodged in the home before it was removed.

Fire crews helped stabilize the house and aided the homeowners in covering the massive hole with a tarp due to upcoming storms, according to a Facebook post.

The driver was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

Responding officers have not said how the driver managed to crash their car into the home’s upper floor.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email