Photos show car wedged into second story of home following crash, driver hospitalized

A driver in Pennsylvania somehow managed to crash their car into the second story of a home earlier this week.

Junction Fire Company crews arrived at the scene minutes after the crash occurred Monday evening in Decatur Township.

Photos from the scene, which can be viewed in the media player above, show the car lodged in the home before it was removed.

Fire crews helped stabilize the house and aided the homeowners in covering the massive hole with a tarp due to upcoming storms, according to a Facebook post.

The driver was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

Responding officers have not said how the driver managed to crash their car into the home’s upper floor.

