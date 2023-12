SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Bomb Squad will be conducting training exercises this week.

The exercises will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday and noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the San Antonio Training Academy, located off Southeast Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road.

SAPD said detonations may be heard in the surrounding area, but there is no cause for concern.

Officials say there will be several detonations.