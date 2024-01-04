Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 79-year-old man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Joe Hopkins is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray shirt with “Paw Paw” written on it, a brown belt, blue jeans and black house shoes.

Police say he drove off at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 800 block of Penstemon Trail in San Antonio, driving a red, 2015 Lexus ES3 with the Texas license plate GBM5981.

Officials said Hopkins is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Hopkins is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.