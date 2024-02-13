38º
IHOP is giving away free pancakes on National Pancake Day

IHOP offering a free short stack on Tuesday, Feb. 13

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

IHOP National Pancake Day (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The International House of Pancakes is giving away a free short stack to every customer who dines in the restaurant on Tuesday.

Pancake fans who dine in on Feb. 13 can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for several years.

This year, the tradition is being paired with a month-long fundraising campaign with Feeding America, which is trying to assist those suffering from food insecurity.

For the month of February, customers can to add a donation to their bills either in-restaurant or online through the month. Ten meals will be provided to people facing hunger for every $1 donated.

Participation and hours vary by restaurant location.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

