Silver Alert discontinued for 2 missing senior citizens

BELL COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 2 senior citizens who were reported missing.

The sheriff’s office said the pair has been located. They did not disclose any other information.

Authorities say the couple had been last seen on Wednesday.

(Original Story)

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two senior citizens who they say pose a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Officials said they are searching for David Fabrizius, 76, and Cherilynne Fabrizius, 75, both of whom are diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Bell County is located near the Waco area.

David Fabrizius is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Vietnam hat, a dark blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and gray and blue tennis shoes.

Cherilynne Fabrizius is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved light blue thermal shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities say the pair were in a white 2024 Honda Civic with the temporary Texas license plate 4895W17. They were last driving in the 1200 block of East Main Street in Gatesville, Texas around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen David and Cherilynne is asked to call the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 933-5412.