Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man from Port Aransas area

INGLESIDE, Texas – The Ingleside Police Department is looking for a missing 82-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Willie Hill is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Ingleside, Texas is located near Port Aransas and Corpus Christi Bay.

Hill has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a stripe on the shoulder and khaki pants.

Police say he drove off around 2:45 p.m. on March 5 in the 3100 block of Cardinal Circle in Ingleside, Texas in a silver 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 with the Texas license plate CWZ8589.

Officials said Hill is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Hill is asked to call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.