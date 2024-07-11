Selena Quintanilla’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame found vandalized

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the late singer Selena Quintanilla is pictured following a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – Legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, musician Jenni Rivera and actress Heinie Conklin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame stars were found vandalized with black paint on Monday.

According to Los Angeles affiliate KABC, fans of the singers stepped in and tried to help get rid of the paint, only for Quintanilla’s and Rivera’s stars to be found vandalized again on Tuesday.

Chris Perez, bottom left, the former husband of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, puts flowers down on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he poses with, left to right, Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III, her sister Suzette, and her parents Marcella Ofelia Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. during a posthumous star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (2017 Invision)

An Instagram video from Ana Martinez, vice president of media and talent relations at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, showed a man attempting to clean paint off the star.

According to KABC, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hired professionals to clean the stars.

As of Wednesday, Instagram photos shared from Martinez’s account showed the stars returned to their original states.

Details involving any suspects or motives are not yet known.