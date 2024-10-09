A note from KSAT on political ads

Find more election news and resources on our Vote 2024 page.

It’s that time of year again.

Seemingly nonstop campaign ads on television, radio and the internet from candidates and political groups.

Some are even hard to watch or graphic in nature.

Regrettably, federal law places restrictions on our ability to reject or modify political ads by candidates for elective office based on the graphic nature of offensiveness of the content of the ads.

As you might imagine, we are very unhappy when we can’t turn down or modify these offensive or graphic ads.

In fact, after consulting with our station attorneys, because the advertiser is a legally qualified candidate running for President in the areas where KSAT 12 is seen, we have confirmed the ad you have brought to our attention cannot in any way be censored or its content modified by the station.

I trust you can see the difficult position this places us in. Your best course of action is to contact the candidate and let them know you’d like the ad changed.

Learn more about why TV stations don’t censor political ads here.