Andre McDonald indicted on charges of murdering wife, tampering with evidence

SAN ANTONIO - Andre McDonald was indicted Wednesday morning on two felony charges, including murder, in the death of his wife, Andreen.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 28 Andre "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Andreen."

The indictment alleges that Andre intended to cause serious bodily injury to Andreen and "committed an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused her death."

Andre is facing a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison if he's convicted.

He was also indicted for tampering with evidence, including a receipt, hammer, clothes and shoes, all of which are third-degree felonies.

Andreen disappeared on March 1 and was reported missing by concerned friends.

Her body was discovered in July on private property when a man went to remove two cow skulls. The man found a human skull and bones mixed in with the bones of the cows and alerted authorities.

A murder warrant for Andre, obtained in July, said the couple's young daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, had essentially reenacted how her mother's body was disposed of, indicating that she likely witnessed her mother's body being burned. Read more on that here.

