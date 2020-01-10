Debrief: KSAT Defenders break down ‘Broken Blue’ investigative series
A new KSAT Defenders’ investigative series “Broken Blue” is digging into misconduct and disciplinary procedures within the San Antonio Police Department.
Data obtained by KSAT under public information laws showed officers were granted a reinstatement after they fired 67.5% of the time in the last decade.
GMSA @9 talks with Defenders Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber to discuss the series, which will culminate with a one-hour investigative special airing on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.
