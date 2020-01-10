Debrief: KSAT Defenders break down ‘Broken Blue’ investigative series

A new KSAT Defenders’ investigative series “Broken Blue” is digging into misconduct and disciplinary procedures within the San Antonio Police Department.

Data obtained by KSAT under public information laws showed officers were granted a reinstatement after they fired 67.5% of the time in the last decade.

GMSA @9 talks with Defenders Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber to discuss the series, which will culminate with a one-hour investigative special airing on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.

Coverage in the “Broken Blue” series:

Officer Michael Garza: From rising star to SAPD castoff

Explained: How arbitration plays out for disciplined San Antonio police officers

A lying SAPD officer was reinstated after he cited his military record. That was a lie, too.

SAPD officer fired 6 times fighting for reinstatement — again

5 protections for police officers accused of misconduct in San Antonio

SAPD officer had an unusual offer: Beat him in a fight and you could go free