SAFD engineer who tried to take sick leave before failing drug test is in trouble again

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio firefighter who previously served a lengthy suspension for trying to dodge a drug test and then failing it is in trouble again, according to suspension records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Engineer Emmett Guzman was handed a 20-day suspension in early December, after arriving 90 minutes late to one shift and failing to show up for another shift over a three-day period in June.

Guzman was originally issued an indefinite suspension only to have it shortened to 20 days after he acknowledged breaking San Antonio Fire Department rules related to conduct and behavior, insubordination, truthfulness of members and absence or tardiness.

Guzman requested a four-hour leave for his shift on June 14 and then showed up an hour and a half after the leave had expired, records show.

Two days later, on June 16, Guzman failed to show up for a mandatory pre-filled overtime shift, even though he had been reminded about it a day earlier, according to his suspension paperwork.

Guzman had previously told a supervisor he did not want to come in because it would only be for two hours.

Guzman tried to dodge drug test in 2016, still failed it

Guzman is no stranger to the SAFD disciplinary process.

SA firefighter suspended for admitted drug use

In 2016, a department investigation determined that he tried to take sick leave after being chosen for a random drug test.

Guzman left a city facility without providing a urine sample, telling his supervisor he was not feeling well.

Records show Guzman provided a urine sample the following day, which tested positive for marijuana.