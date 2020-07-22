SAFD firefighters suspended for leaving scene of crash; one accused of threatening BCSO deputy

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio firefighters received terminations last month that were later reduced to lengthy suspensions after they fled the scene of a car crash in far north Bexar County late last year, discipline records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm.

One of the SAFD firefighters, Daniel Drury, was also arrested at the scene for felony retaliation, after he told a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the 22000 block of Carriage Bluff in late December 2019 that if he did not have a gun and badge Drury would “kick his (expletive),” suspension records show.

Drury received an indefinite suspension June 9, which was later reduced to 30 days as part of a release and settlement agreement.

SAFD firefighter Monica Trevino was handed an indefinite suspension on June 5, which was later shortened to 16 days, after she admitted that her car struck two parked vehicles and that she went home without contacting police.

According to Trevino and Drury’s suspension records, they attempted to push the vehicle after the crash but then ran away from the scene before deputies arrived.

Contacted by BCSO deputies after the wreck, Trevino answered and identified herself but then hung up when she was asked what type of vehicle she drives.

Trevino’s suspension states she violated a list of SAFD rules that included conduct and behavior, truthfulness of members and negative public image.

And while Trevino left the scene of the crash and stayed away, records show Drury was detained at the scene after witnesses told deputies he matched the description of a man who had fled from it earlier in the night.

After an SAFD lieutenant was reached by telephone, Drury yelled profanities into the phone and refused to identify himself, a violation of SAFD protocol.

Drury was released from custody only to then threaten a deputy and tell him “better hope I don’t see you on the streets,” suspension records show.

Drury was then taken back into custody and was arrested on a charge of retaliation.

The felony charge was dismissed in March, court records show.

Drury’s 30-day suspension listed rules violations that included negative public image, insubordination, inappropriate behavior and respect for supervisory officers.