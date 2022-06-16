Ex-BCSO deputy convicted in child sex abuse case

Former BCSO deputy Andrew Guerra has been convicted by a jury on multiple counts in his child sex assault and indecency with a child case.

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been convicted by a jury on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

Andrew Guerra was convicted Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Bexar County court records show.

The jury in the 437th District Court found Guerra not guilty on several other counts.

He remains in custody, awaiting his sentencing hearing Sept. 7.

Guerra, a 16-year veteran of BCSO at the time, had been under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department for more than a year when he was arrested in February 2020.

According to SAPD records, investigators received information early that Guerra was accused of having sex with a girl beginning when she was 13 years old and continuing for more than a year.

The teen, when interviewed by SAPD, reported that the sex assaults had happened “numerous times,” according to information previously released by the department.

Guerra, who had been on administrative leave for more than a year while under criminal investigation, was served a notice of proposed termination by BCSO officials the day of his arrest.

He resigned in March 2020 in lieu of being terminated, a BCSO spokesman confirmed Thursday.

One of the sex assault counts Guerra was convicted of includes a bigamy enhancement. The charge is used by prosecutors when a defendant is accused of having sex with a victim that he or she is prohibited from marrying.

Guerra has applied for probation in the case.