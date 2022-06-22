15 months probation for Johnson HS student responsible for two violent assaults on campus

A Johnson High School freshman was sentenced to 15 months probation Tuesday for a pair of violent attacks on campus this past school year.

SAN ANTONIO – A Johnson High School freshman who violently assaulted a classmate and then the school’s assistant principal in separate attacks this past school year was sentenced to 15 months probation and must enter a secure placement facility.

During a hearing before Bexar County Juvenile District Court Judge William “Cruz” Shaw, the 14-year-old, who KSAT is not naming due to his age, was also ordered to go to counseling and to submit to random drug screenings.

If he’s released from the state back into the care of his parents, the teen will be forced to follow a strict curfew, Cruz said during the hearing.

Tuesday afternoon’s proceedings also revealed that the teen had a lengthy history of assault incidents outside of his two assault arrests on campus, which took place within six months of each other.

When Shaw handed down the teen’s sentence he told him he had caused a lot of damage to people.

The first incident occurred in a campus courtyard in late October.

Surveillance video obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders shows the teen angrily reacting after a classmate pulled down his shorts. He then repeatedly struck another classmate in the face, eventually stomping on the boy’s skull after he falls to the ground. The attacker kicked the teen multiple times before walking away.

The footage confirmed the teen who was beaten was not the one who had pulled down the attacker’s shorts.

The victim’s mother, Lisa Piatt, testified during Tuesday’s hearing that the beating has caused permanent damage to her son and that he continues to carry the fallout from the attack around with him.

In April, after the arrested teen returned to Johnson HS, he was arrested again after he repeatedly punched an assistant principal inside an on-campus office, causing him to bleed from his head and face, according to an NEISD police incident report. The assistant principal was hospitalized following the attack.

The assistant principal declined to give a victim impact statement on Tuesday, but officials revealed he will be required to undergo surgery within the next year for an injury caused by the assault.

NEISD Executive Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor previously said she was prohibited from discussing specific details about either assault, but said students who assault a classmate are generally required to attend an alternative campus for 45 school days before returning to their home campus.

Chancellor said students who assault a staff member are generally required to attend an alternative campus for 75 school days before returning to their home campus.