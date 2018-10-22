Intocable to perform free concert during Beto O'Rourke rally at Cowboys Dancehall

SAN ANTONIO - Intocable will perform a free concert at Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke's rally on Tuesday.

O'Rourke's campaign said the Grammy-award winning norteño group, Intocable, along with Shinribs and Los Callejeros de San Anto, will perform at Cowboys Dancehall Tuesday evening.

Democrats O'Rourke and U.S. Rep. congressman Joaquin Castro will speak in between musical acts, according to a news release.

The campaign is inviting people from all political backgrounds to attend the free concert.

Those interested in attending must RSVP to the event. More information on tickets and the event can be found online.

“We’re extremely honored to perform for the people of Texas this coming Tuesday, but also happy to stand in support of Beto O’Rourke,” Intocable said in a news release.

On Monday, President Donald Trump arrived in Houston for a rally to endorse incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, whom O'Rourke is running to out-seat.

