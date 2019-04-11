King Jay's mother: Christopher Davila not baby's father

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of King Jay Davila testified in court Thursday that Christopher Davila is not the baby's father, as he earlier claimed.

Jasmin Gonzales made the shocking revelation during a bond hearing for Christopher Davila, who is being held on $1.25 million bail. He was in court in hopes of getting his bail reduced, which a judge refused to request.

Christopher Davila is charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse and causing serious bodily injury to a child.

