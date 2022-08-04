Indictment: Woman convicted of murdering husband provided false payroll info in $9 million scheme

AUSTIN, Texas – A woman convicted in 2016 of murdering her husband during a road rage incident provided false payroll information over a seven-year period in order to avoid more than $9 million in payments, Texas Department of Insurance officials confirmed Thursday.

Frances Hall, 59, was booked into the Bexar County Jail Tuesday, more than a month after a Travis County grand jury indicted her on a first-degree felony fraud charge in late June.

“Fraud investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that between 2009 and 2016, Hall allegedly provided false payroll information to Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports to get lower insurance premiums on their extensive gravel hauling business. The scheme allowed the company and its owners to avoid more than $9 million in premium payments,” a release from the Texas Department of Insurance Division of Workers’ Compensation states.

Hall was convicted of murder in the death of her trucking magnate husband, Bill Hall Jr., in 2016.

Prosecutors said Frances Hall chased after her husband in her sport utility vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle he was riding in the fall of 2013.

Bill Hall Jr., who had been following his lover’s vehicle, was critically injured and died later at a hospital.

Frances Hall has insisted all along that it was an accident.

The jury found that Frances Hall acted as the result of sudden passion and sentenced her to the lowest punishment possible for murder.

The fraud case will be heard in Travis County District Court.