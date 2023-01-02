Report: Terrell Hills PD tracked down child sex assault suspect in Europe

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – A child sex assault suspect wanted on multiple felony charges here was arrested after a detective for Terrell Hills police used cell phone information to locate him in Europe.

Florentin Dita, 36, was arrested upon returning to the United States in September on felony charges of possession of child pornography, indecency with a child - exposure and publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material.

Dita, who remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail, was indicted by a grand jury last month on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child, court records show.

Dita’s capture after being on the run for six months included law enforcement agencies in multiple countries, as well as Interpol, working together.

Teen comes forward in March

A case worker for Child Protective Services contacted Terrell Hills police in March, after a teenager said Dita “consistently” sexually assaulted her the past six years, Dita’s arrest warrant states.

Recordings of the sexual assaults were kept on Dita’s cell phone and computer, according to the initial outcry.

WARNING: Graphic descriptions of sexual assault below

A search of Dita’s cell phone uncovered images of juvenile females, between the ages of 9-12, being sexually assaulted by adult men, Dita’s warrant states.

An additional image found on Dita’s phone showed a woman having sex with a dog, the warrant states.

A search of three other cell phones and an iPad belonging to Dita’s family did not lead to any additional evidence being recovered.

The warrant does not state whether the recovered images showed Dita involved in child sex abuse.

He was emergency detained during the investigation on March 23 after making suicidal comments in front of police.

After being released from emergency detention March 25, Dita took weapons, ammunition and his computer and fled to Fort Worth and then Frankfurt, Germany, the warrant states.

A warrant to arrest Dita was then issued in mid-April.

The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, was alerted to Dita’s whereabouts after he arrived in Germany, the Terrell Hills police detective assigned to the case told KSAT.

Dita at one point contacted his wife using a phone number assigned to the Eastern European countries of Romania and Moldova, the detective said.

Dita was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport in early September after returning to the U.S. on a flight from Austria.

He was extradited to Bexar County and booked into jail Sept. 18, records show.

Dita’s attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Monday.

Dita is being held on bonds totaling $145,000, booking records show.