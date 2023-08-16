SAPD officer suspended 30 days, will not be criminally charged for 2022 assault incident

Officer Hardaway was suspended in late June.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A San Antonio Police Department officer accused of injuring a woman in a 2022 assault incident in Schertz was suspended for 30 days but will not face criminal charges, officials confirmed.

Officer Johnny Hardaway was accused of pushing a woman’s forehead multiple times and tackling her to the ground, injuring her hip, in July 2022, SAPD discipline records show.

Schertz Police Department officers who responded to the scene listed Hardaway as a suspect for assault by contact.

Schertz PD officials this week confirmed the agency did not file criminal charges because the woman did not wish to move forward with prosecution.

The criminal case has been moved to inactive status, Schertz PD officials said.

An SAPD internal affairs investigation determined Hardaway violated department rules covering responsibility to serve the public and conduct and behavior.

Hardaway served the suspension from mid-July through Tuesday, discipline records confirm.

Hardaway is a 12-year veteran of SAPD, city HR records show.