Deputy assigned to Sakai’s security detail accused of flashing gun at teen, family during Selma dispute

SELMA, Texas – A sheriff’s deputy assigned to Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai’s security detail is accused of flashing a gun at a teenager and his family outside a home in Selma, law enforcement records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

The teen, who asked that KSAT call him “Kyle” in order to protect his identity, was driving home from the grocery store late in the evening on July 6 when he said a van in front of him was driving well under the speed limit.

“And I honked at him and he kept on going slower as we were entering the street. So I honked, and I rolled down my window and I yelled ‘f-ing move,’ which was stupid. But I was impatient and I was trying to get home,” the 17-year-old told KSAT.

Home surveillance footage obtained by KSAT shows the van pull in front of a nearby home as Kyle pulls into the driveway of his home.

Around 30 seconds later the van pulls away as a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe pulls past Kyle’s home, then backs up and blocks the driveway.

A mini-van pulls away as a Bexar County-registered Chevrolet Tahoe pulls up July 6. (KSAT)

An eight-page Selma Police Department incident report identifies the driver of the SUV as off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hunt. The report states that Hunt showed up because the teen was honking at Hunt’s father.

The Tahoe is registered to Bexar County, the report shows.

“He pulled up, he rolled down his window and said, ‘we have a problem.’ I said ‘no,” Kyle told KSAT.

Hunt was then captured on the surveillance camera telling the teen, “You really need to know, if you pull that crap again, you’re going to be on my radar.”

Kyle told KSAT Hunt then got out of the vehicle and stepped onto his family’s property as the argument escalated. The surveillance camera footage does not show that several-minute long interaction, and instead resumes as the Tahoe pulls away from the home while Kyle and his family unload groceries from their vehicle.

“He kind of pulled back his jacket and showed that he had a firearm and displayed it. Made it apparent, like, ‘calm down or I’ll shoot you,’” Kyle said.

The incident report states that Hunt was told by Kyle’s mother to leave several times but refused before he “pulled up a shirt to reveal a firearm (silver in color).”

Kyle told KSAT the gun was visible for a significant portion of the altercation.

A Selma police report states that Deputy Hunt revealed a firearm during the interaction with a teen and his family. (KSAT)

“The whole thing was just out of control. I thought he was going to harm me and my family or something, over a guy going slowly and me honking at him,” Kyle said.

The teen said that at one point Hunt stated he worked for Bexar County and pulled out his wallet, but put it away too quickly to determine if he was showing them his badge or work credentials.

Hunt eventually left the front yard of the home after Kyle’s mother informed Hunt her husband worked in law enforcement, the report states.

Selma Police Chief Darrell E. Volz told KSAT via email late last month that his agency did not open a formal investigation after taking the report since “there was no criminal offense committed.”

“Everything was turned over to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at their request for an internal investigation,” Volz wrote.

BCSO officials this fall, however, confirmed the incident was being investigated by its internal affairs section and its Public Integrity Unit, which probes criminal allegations made against deputies.

No comment from Judge Sakai

Hunt was hired by BCSO in August 2016 after working for a year for the Department of Homeland Security, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show.

He joined Sakai’s executive security detail on May 27, according to a spokesman for the judge, less than six weeks before the Selma incident.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. (KSAT)

The spokesman declined to make Sakai available for an interview after KSAT repeatedly refused to fill out a reporter vetting form that asks for questions ahead of time.

KSAT has a policy of not submitting questions prior to interviews taking place.

Asked about his interaction with Hunt, Kyle told KSAT, “I know how they’re supposed to act, and I think he just took it way too far and was very unprofessional. He’s not supposed to be representing them that way.”