Teen shot by SAPD officer in McDonald’s parking lot arrested for third time since incident

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot has been arrested for a third time since the incident in 2022.

Erik Cantu Jr.’s latest arrest happened Saturday, when he allegedly evaded an officer during a traffic stop, according to Universal City police.

Cantu is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with damage over $200.

On Dec. 9, around 2:07 p.m., a UCPD officer turned onto Kitty Hawk Road when he noticed a white BMW behind the patrol vehicle.

The driver in the BMW, identified as Cantu, quickly accelerated past the marked unit at a speed greater than the 35 mph speed limit, according to police.

The speed radar read that the vehicle was going 50 mph, prompting a traffic stop. The officer turned on the emergency lights and attempted to stop the BMW.

Cantu continued traveling west on Kitty Hawk Road for 1,796 feet, passing two intersecting side streets, UCPD said.

Congested traffic at Kitty Hawk and Loop 1604 forced the BMW to stop.

Police said Cantu merged onto the Loop 1604 access road before merging onto the highway. The officer observed Cantu driving on the shoulder, following two vehicles closely, and changing lanes without signaling several times.

Cantu then attempted to pass a white Lexus SUV while rapidly approaching it, police said. The BMW’s front driver side struck the rear passenger side of the white Lexus.

Cantu continued to drive on Loop 1604 after the crash without stopping, according to UCPD. The officer saw the BMW exit the highway and get on the access road before stopping in a shopping center parking lot.

The officer arrived at the lot and exited the patrol vehicle with his Glock 45 unholstered, pointing it toward the driver’s side door, which was open.

Police instructed Cantu to get out of the vehicle and lay on the ground, to which he complied, according to UCPD. The teen was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Cantu told the officers he didn’t stop because he didn’t think the officer was a “real cop,” according to the police report.

The teen reportedly told the officer a friend of the officer who shot him in 2022 was targeting him, along with the responding officer.

Cantu stated he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot by an SAPD officer and had PTSD from the incident.