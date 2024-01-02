48º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

Records: SAPD officer was driving 100 mph just before crash that injured fellow officer

Officer Bianca Garcia suspended 45 days after originally being given contemplated indefinite suspension

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, SAPD, Broken Blue
An SAPD vehicle crashed into a utility police at West Avenue and Basse Road in late June. (KSAT, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been suspended 45 days after an internal affairs investigation found she was driving 100 mph just before crashing into a vehicle driven by another officer, city discipline records show.

Officer Bianca Garcia was originally handed a contemplated indefinite suspension in late September before it was eventually shortened after she met with SAPD Chief William McManus.

Garcia and another officer were responding to a call in late June when Garcia accidentally pitted the other officer’s vehicle in the 3100 block of West Avenue. The collision sent the other officer’s vehicle into a utility pole, according to a previous KSAT report.

Both officers were taken to a hospital in fair condition, an SAPD official previously said at the scene.

On-board computer software showed Garcia was traveling 100 mph on a section of road with a posted speed limit of 35 mph just before the wreck.

The crash resulted in incapacitating injuries, records show.

SAPD officials have not said who suffered incapacitating injuries.

Garcia, a seven-year veteran of the department, had previously served a three-day suspension for a crash in June 2022, records show.

She was cited for violating SAPD rules regarding the safe operation of vehicles.

Garcia began serving her 45-day suspension Dec. 8 and will remain suspended through Jan. 21, records show.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram