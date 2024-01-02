Records: SAPD officer was driving 100 mph just before crash that injured fellow officer

An SAPD vehicle crashed into a utility police at West Avenue and Basse Road in late June.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been suspended 45 days after an internal affairs investigation found she was driving 100 mph just before crashing into a vehicle driven by another officer, city discipline records show.

Officer Bianca Garcia was originally handed a contemplated indefinite suspension in late September before it was eventually shortened after she met with SAPD Chief William McManus.

Garcia and another officer were responding to a call in late June when Garcia accidentally pitted the other officer’s vehicle in the 3100 block of West Avenue. The collision sent the other officer’s vehicle into a utility pole, according to a previous KSAT report.

Both officers were taken to a hospital in fair condition, an SAPD official previously said at the scene.

On-board computer software showed Garcia was traveling 100 mph on a section of road with a posted speed limit of 35 mph just before the wreck.

The crash resulted in incapacitating injuries, records show.

SAPD officials have not said who suffered incapacitating injuries.

Garcia, a seven-year veteran of the department, had previously served a three-day suspension for a crash in June 2022, records show.

She was cited for violating SAPD rules regarding the safe operation of vehicles.

Garcia began serving her 45-day suspension Dec. 8 and will remain suspended through Jan. 21, records show.