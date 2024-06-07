90º
KSAT Investigates

Municipal court employee arrested, accused of stealing woman’s wallet from shopping cart

Luis Cazares arrested on warrant Monday after reporting hit-and-run crash

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, San Antonio Municipal Court, courts, SAPD
Luis Cazares booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio municipal court employee was arrested Monday after police officers investigating a hit-and-run crash he reported found the man was wanted on an outstanding theft warrant.

Luis Cazares faces a charge of misdemeanor theft between $100-$750, court records show.

A spokeswoman for the city of San Antonio confirmed Cazares worked as a warrant officer, but city officials have not responded to multiple requests from KSAT to confirm his status following his arrest this week.

Cazares taken into custody after reporting hit-and-run crash

San Antonio police were called by Cazares to a body shop Monday after he noticed someone had hit the passenger side of his vehicle while he was inside a store, SAPD records show.

When officers ran his driver’s license, it came back with an active arrest warrant for Cazares.

The warrant, issued in February, accuses Cazares of stealing a woman’s wallet from a shopping cart outside a North East side H-E-B in May 2023.

A woman said she left her wallet in the cart after returning the cart to an outside corral. The woman returned to the cart within four minutes but found that the wallet had been taken, SAPD records show.

An H-E-B loss prevention employee then reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Cazares grab a handheld basket and place it over the wallet. Cazares then grabbed the wallet and walked directly to his car, charging paperwork shows.

Investigators were able to identify Cazares using his vehicle’s registration information.

Cazares was booked into jail Monday and has since been released on bond, court records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 2 on July 8.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

