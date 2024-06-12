SAPD officer fired for failing to disclose he was target of injury to a child investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Years after he was hired by the San Antonio Police Department, an officer has been terminated for failing to disclose that he was the subject of an injury to a child investigation.

Officer Stephen Thomas, who had worked for SAPD since 2022, was terminated May 9 and determined to be permanently unsuitable for San Antonio civil service positions, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

While applying to SAPD in April 2021, Thomas answered “no” when asked if he had ever been questioned by any law enforcement agency or had never been considered or named as a suspect in a criminal investigation.

SAPD records, however, show Thomas was in fact questioned by SAPD investigators in February 2019 in connection to a possible case of child abuse.

A young girl with a tennis ball-sized discoloration on her cheek was taken to CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital by Thomas and a woman, SAPD officials confirm.

Thomas told investigators the girl fell backward and hit her face on his knee while they were playing, officials said.

The child was eventually placed in the care of another family member and the case was referred to Child Protective Services, officials said.

KSAT could find no record that Thomas was ever criminally charged, however.

His termination paperwork states he failed to disclose the investigation or that he was a suspect while applying to the department.

The omission makes Thomas “permanently unsuitable” under city civil service rules, meaning his application will not be considered for future San Antonio civil service openings.

Two SAPD officers suspended for accidentally firing weapons

Two SAPD officers were both suspended two days after separate incidents involving the accidental discharge of firearms, SAPD suspension records state.

Officer Nicholas Bains was suspended for failing to follow firearm safety rules after an incident inside a vehicle in October, records show.

Bains, while in his personal vehicle in a public parking lot in the 5300 block of Walzem Road, accidentally discharged his firearm, records state.

A bullet penetrated his vehicle then penetrated a vehicle parked next to him, according to records.

Bains, who has worked for SAPD since July 2022, then delayed notifying an on-duty supervisor about the incident, records show.

Officer Jesus Gomez was suspended after an incident at his home in March in which he accidentally discharged his personal firearm inside his home while attempting a “dry” fire drill, records show.

Other details from the incident were not included in Gomez’s discipline paperwork.

Gomez has worked for SAPD since 2021, city human resources records show.

