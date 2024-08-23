Records: BCSO investigator used dispatch system to look up ex’s new boyfriend, tried to contact him

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigator was suspended five days earlier this year after an internal affairs investigation determined he used the agency’s dispatch system to look up his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and attempted to contact the man, county discipline records show.

Investigator Joaquin Galvan was handed the suspension in late April after originally being given a proposed suspension of 30 days.

The June 2023 incident prompted Galvan’s ex-girlfriend to report him to the San Antonio Police Department, records show.

BCSO’s deputy chief noted in Galvan’s suspension paperwork that he had brought discredit to himself and the agency.

Galvan is a nine-year veteran of BCSO.

Female corrections officer blocks BCSO corporal’s number after texts made her ‘extremely uncomfortable’

A BCSO corporal was suspended 15 days in May after an investigation revealed he sent inappropriate text messages to a female corrections officer last October.

The inappropriate text messages were sent after Corporal Garland Moore asked for the woman’s number while working in a controlled unit at University Hospital, records show.

The female officer eventually blocked Moore’s number after receiving messages “that made her feel extremely uncomfortable,” according to records.

Moore then attempted to contact the woman through WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, records show.

The corporal was originally handed a proposed suspension of 30 days.

Moore is a 17-year veteran of BCSO.

Deputies exchange romantic messages through BCSO email system

A BCSO deputy was suspended five days in late May after it was discovered that he and a female deputy used the agency’s email system to exchange romantic messages during working hours.

Deputy Michael Villasenor was originally handed a proposed suspension of 15 days, records show.

KSAT could find no record that the female deputy was suspended for the rules violation.

