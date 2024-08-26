BCSO deputy suspended after accidentally shooting neighbor’s home with service weapon

The south tower of the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended earlier this year after a bullet he accidentally fired from his service weapon traveled through the wall of his residence, striking his neighbor’s home, suspension records state.

Deputy Mark Rodrigue was handed the three-day suspension in February, after the incident in September 2023.

KSAT could find no record that anyone was harmed during the shooting incident, which occurred after the Glock Model 45 accidentally discharged, records show.

Rodrigue is a six-year veteran of BCSO.

Rodrigue’s disciplinary paperwork was among a trove of deputy suspension records released by BCSO to KSAT last week.

BCSO deputy suspended 45 days for repeated use of offensive language

A BCSO deputy was suspended 45 days in April after using offensive language while a cadet in the agency’s Straight to the Streets program.

Deputy John Sanchez conducted himself in an “unprofessional manner,” despite instructors repeatedly telling him not to use inappropriate language, according to records.

Sanchez was allowed to use 38 days he spent on administrative leave to cover all but seven days of his suspension, records show.

Straight to the Streets is a BCSO program that allows recruits to bypass working in the Bexar County Jail and go straight to positions in law enforcement after completing training.

Deputy accused of assault did not properly restrain inmate

A BCSO deputy was suspended 30 days in late June after an investigation determined he had failed to properly restrain an inmate prior to being in a physical altercation with him, records show.

Deputy Roberto Munoz told investigators the inmate struck him in the face after Munoz removed his handcuffs.

Deputies with the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) then responded and the inmate was checked out by jail medical staff, records show.

Munoz wrote in his facility incident report that the inmate was in hand and leg restraints, however, video footage from one of the SERT members showed the inmate was not in leg restraints, according to records.

Separately, a second inmate filed a grievance stating that he witnessed Munoz and two other deputies assaulting the inmate.

The investigation determined Munoz failed to get permission from a supervisor to conduct an inspection of the inmate, had failed to turn on his body-worn camera and had failed to create a facility incident report for the inspection, records show.

Munoz was originally handed a proposed dismissal for the rule violations, but the punishment was shortened to 30 days after a hearing, according to records.

KSAT could find no record that Munoz was ever criminally charged for the allegations of assault.

Munoz is a three-year veteran of BCSO.

